American basketball star Brittney Griner urged Russian appeal judges to reduce her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession as she appeared via video link from a detention centre outside Moscow.

In her final statement, she emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”

“I did not intend to do this,” she closed, before asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.

Ms Griner’s defence team began the hearing by arguing that the expert who analysed the cartridges that led to her arrest was “unqualified” and asked that her “excessively harsh” sentence be reduced, NBC News reported.

“Given the lack of intent and given Griner’s contribution to Russian sports, the Defense considers the punishment ‘excessively harsh’,” tweeted Molly Hunter with NBC News before adding that they’d requested to hand down a new sentence.

The Phoenix Mercury star, who had played for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014 during the WNBA offseason, was detained on 17 February at Moscow airport, shortly before Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine.