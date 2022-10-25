Brittney Griner news – live: WNBA star’s hearing branded ‘sham’ as court upholds nine-year prison sentence
The Russian court said that the remaining time the 32-year-old WNBA star must serve will be recalculated based on her pre-trial detention
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession.
Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release.
In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”
“I did not intend to do this,” she closed, before asking the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.
The White House immediately struck out at the verdict, calling it “another sham judicial proceeding” in a statement released Tuesday morning while the US Embassy in Moscow lamented that it was another “sad day for the rule of law in Russia”.
“President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately,” wrote National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, adding that the US has been engaged with Moscow in recent weeks to “make every effort to bring home Brittney” in addition to other Americans detained.
US Secretary of State says securing Griner’s release is US priority
US Secretary of State had strong words for Russia after a Moscow court upheld the decision to sentence WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for a charge of drug possession, which the Biden official characterised as “another failure of justice”.
“Today’s denial of appeal for Brittney Griner is another failure of justice, compounding the injustice of her detention,” tweeted Anthony Blinken on Tuesday. “Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney, and nothing about her conviction or the denial of this appeal changes that. Securing her release is our priority.”
‘No athlete should be used as a political pawn’: Activists, supporters and WNBA union react to Griner’s rejection
Online commemorations and messages of support began pouring in in the hours after a Russian court upheld Brittney Griner’s nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a charge that has seen the WNBA star held in a detention centre for the past eight months and will soon send her to one of the country’s harsh penal colonies.
“Brittney Griner’s appeal was denied. I can only imagine how scared and/or hopeless she must feel,” wrote American writer and professor Roxane Gay on Twitter.
“We must continue to fight for Brittney Griner’s freedom,” tweeted activist Jamia Wilson
This appeal is further verification that BG is not just wrongfully detained - she is very clearly a hostage,” wrote the WNBPA, the union representing players in the WNBA, in a statement on Tuesday. “No athlete should be used as a political pawn.”
US State Department spokesperson says ‘sad for justice in Russia’
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price spoke with CNN on Tuesday, shortly after a Russian court upheld its nine-year prison sentence of WNBA star Brittney Griner and blasted the proceeding as a “sham” and a “sad day for justice in Russia”.
The spokesperson added that the US continues to “engage with the Russians,” with conversations taking place as recently as the past few days.
“We are continuing to urge them to engage, and to engage seriously on this because we want to see Paul [Whelan], we want to see Brittney [Griner] returned to their loving families,” he said, highlighting the other American who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Watch the full clip below:
Former Obama White House official compare Griner to ‘prisoner of war'
David Axelrod, a former Obama-era White House official who served as the former president’s senior advisor, compared Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on Tuesday to that of a “prisoner of war”.
“Poor @brittneygriner effectively has become a prisoner of war--a tragic pawn in a larger game,” tweeted the former chief strategist for Barack Obama‘s presidential campaigns after learning that the WNBA star’s appeal to have her prison sentence reduced or acquitted had been rejected by a Moscow court.
Griner’s lawyers say it will be some time before she is moved to prisoner colony
Brittney Griner’s lawyers said in a prepared statement that their client’s chief fear right now is that she will be forced to serve out the full nine-year sentence, Reuters reported.
“Brittney’s biggest fear is that she is not exchanged and will have to serve the whole sentence in Russia. She had hopes for today as each month, each day away from her family and friends matters to her,” the statement read.
They added that it take some time before the 32-year-old was relocated to a prison colony, where she has been sentenced to serve the remainder of her nine-year sentence.
Griner’s lawyers hope basketball star can be released in prisoner exchange
Speaking to reporters outside the Moscow courtroom where US basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal was rejected, lawyers for the WNBA player said they hoped that she could find freedom through a prisoner exchange overseen by her country’s government.
“We hope that an exchange is possible,” said defence lawyer Alexander Boykov on Tuesday, adding that his team plans to speak with Ms Griner in the next couple of days.
Ultimately, he noted, the decision now lies with Ms Griner about whether she wants her legal team to pursue a second appeal of the verdict that will keep her behind bars for eight more years, after her pre-trial detention time served knocked off a few months of her nine-year sentence.
Brittney Griner to serve remaining eight years of nine-year prison sentence, court rules
Throughout Tuesday’s proceedings, Brittney Griner’s lawyers argued that her punishment was excessive, highlighting how similar cases in the country had amounted to much less severe sentences of five years. About a third of those cases, they noted, were granted parole.
Their efforts to acquit or reduce the WNBA star’s nine-year prison sentence would prove fruitless, as shortly after the hearing concluded the judge presiding over the proceeding announced that the Russian court would be upholding the sentence handed down in August.
Read the full report from The Independent here.
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner appeal of 9-year prison sentence
The WNBA star’s defence had requested an acquittal or reduction in her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession
US Embassy in Moscow says it’s ‘another sad day for the rule of law in Russia'
The US Embassy in Moscow took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to the news that Brittney Griner’s hearing had ended with the Russian court rejecting her defence team’s request for an acquittal or reduction in her nine-year prison sentence.
“Another sad day for the rule of law in Russia. Ms. Griner’s excessive and disproportionate sentence of 9 years remains. The U.S. government continues to consider Brittney wrongfully detained,” tweeted the embassy’s official Twitter account.
ICYMI: What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian jail?
WNBA star Brittney Griner had her appeal to have her nine-year jail sentence acquitted or reduced rejected by a Russian court on Tuesday.
In February, according to the Russian officials, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape.
It was that discovery that led to her nine-year sentence, after Ms Griner pleaded guilty in July to charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil.
Here’s what to know about the substance.
What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian jail?
Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges on 7 July
US National Security Advisor calls Griner appeal rejection another ‘sham judicial proceeding’
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement on the continued “wrongful detention” of WNBA star Brittney Griner minutes after the Russian court rejected the 32-year-old’s appeal to have the nine-year prison sentence either acquitted or reduced, slamming it as another “sham judicial proceeding”.
“President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately. In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia,” said Mr Sullivan in the statement issued on Tuesday morning.
“The President has demonstrated that he is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home, as his Administration has done successfully from countries around the world. The Administration remains in regular touch with representatives of the families, and we continue to admire their courage in the face of these unimaginable circumstances.”
