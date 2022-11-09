Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US basketball star Brittney Griner is in the process of being moved to a Russian penal colony, her legal team announced early on Wednesday in Moscow.

Griner’s lawyers said they were not immediately aware of the location where she is being taken.

Her legal team say they and the US Embassy in Moscow will only be informed after Griner’s arrival at her destination.

The WNBA star is headed to a penal colony to serve the remainder of her sentence after a Russian court denied her appeal to reduce her prison term for drug possession last month.

Brittney Griner’s attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said in a statement: “Brittney was transferred from the detention centre in Iksha on the 4th November. She is now on her way to a penal colony.

“We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination.”

It could take up to two weeks for them to receive formal notification of her whereabouts, which is normally given via email, the lawyers said.

Her agent, Lindsay Colas, raised concerns over Griner’s health and wellbeing, saying that “as we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public’s support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her”.

The legal team is in close contact with the US government to ensure her safety and continue to strive to bring her back, she added.

