Brittney Griner trial - live: ‘Terrified’ WBNA player writes letter to Biden pleading for freedom from Russia
More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.
The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance.
She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.
A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA off-season, and was arrested on her way home when Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges with traces of hashish oil – an offence in the country.
Lawyers for Griner – whose wife has pleaded for US President Joe Biden to meet with her and secure the WNBA’s star release – believe the trial will last two months, reports say. Proceedings resume on Thursday 7 July.
Is the US leaving Brittney Griner behind because she is Black?
Would Brittney Griner have gotten more support from the US government if she weren’t Black?
Commentator Michael Smith argued on MSNBC on Saturday the Biden administration hasn’t done enough to get behind the jailed WNBA star’s case.
“The United States claims to be prioritizing her situation,” Mr Smith said. “And I will take the U.S. Government at its word, but my fear is that Russia may value this Black woman more than the United States does.”
Watch his full comments below.
Fellow WNBA star A’Ja Wilson calls for her ‘sister’ Brittney Griner to be released
Brittney Griner’s continued detention has weighed heavily on her fellow WNBA players.
A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces recently had this emotional message about how her “sister” Ms Griner should be released.
Watch below, via ESPN.
‘Bring Brittney Home’ billboard launched at Washington arena
On Friday, a large-scale digital billboard went up outside of Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena, calling for Russia to release Brittney Griner.
“The trial renews concerns for BG’s well-being because it is occurring in another country, under a very different legal system, which most of us know little about,” sports journalist Tamryn Spruill said in a press release. “What inspires hope, though, is the steady stream of public support and media interest. Now, we’ve reached new heights, with these billboards going up at this very critical juncture. When people look up at them, I want them to see their partners, their daughters, their sisters, and their friends. Mostly, I want them to see themselves. Because none of us is free until all of us are free.”
Nearly 300,000 have signed a Change.org petition calling for the WNBA star to be released.
Brittney Griner named honourary team member ahead of All-Star Game
Brittney Griner has been named an honourary member of the WNBA All-Star team ahead of the league’s upcoming All-Star Game, which is set to take place on 10 July.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelberg said there is “no doubt” the Phoenix Mercury hoops star would be on the team if she was not detained in Russia.
“It is not difficult to imagine that if BG were here with us this season, she would once again be selected,” Ms Engelberg said in a statement.
Ms Griner, has been on the all-league team every year since entering the WNBA in 2013.
Former US ambassador to Russia calls attention to other detained Americans
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul says Brittney Griner is a victim of Vladimir “Putin’s evil authoritarian regime,” and the diplomat is urging the public to remember she’s not the only one.
On Friday, Mr McFaul called attention to Paul Whelen and Marc Fogel, who have been held in Russia on espionage and drug charges, respectively.
“Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel must all be brought home,” the former ambassador wrote on Twitter.
When is Brittney Griner back in court?
The drug trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner is underway in Russia.
On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in court and was put inside a cage during the proceedings, as prosecutors accused her of moving a “significant amount” of Cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow-area airport this February.
Her next court date is 7 July, at 2.30 pm in Khimki, a Moscow suburb.
Griner writes to Biden pleading for help in obtaining freedom from Russia
WNBA player Brittney Griner has written a letter to President Joe Biden pleading for help in freeing her from jail in Russia.
Ms Griner was detained in February by Russian authorities after customs officials allegedly found cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
In excerpts shared by her representatives, she writes: “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”
Brittney Griner appeals to Joe Biden for help obtaining freedom from Russia
Basketball star tells president ‘I’m terrified I might be here forever’
Journalist held hostage by Iranians slams US response to Griner case
Jason Rezaian knows a thing or two about international hostage situations.
The former Tehran bureau chief of the Washington Post was held for nearly two years in Iranian prison on trumped up espionage charges until being released in 2016.
Earlier this year, he slammed how the US has been responding to the Brittney Griner case.
As he wrote in March:
The U.S. government needs a more robust response to these cases. It should make clear that, if a detention of an American is found to be politically motivated, there will be swift and severe consequences. The current, long-standing public approach of responding in a diplomatic and noncommittal tone, lest we further agitate the hostage-taking states, actually ensures the opposite: It leaves our citizens languishing in prison, often for years, and signals to offenders that they can get away with it.
Critically, the United States must begin to view state hostage-taking as a serial crime perpetrated by the same actors and develop effective and credible deterrents.
Dozens of groups call for Brittney Griner’s release
The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), the Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD, the NAACP, the National Urban League, and a range other human rights, LGBTQ+ and sporting organisations have written a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris calling on the Biden administration to do more for Brittney Griner’s release.
Abe Asher has more:
40-plus organisations call on Biden to step up efforts to free Brittney Griner
The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February
