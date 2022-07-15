Jump to content
Brittney Griner’s lawyers tell Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis

Griner provided with prescription in Arizona to handle chronic injury, attorneys tell court

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 15 July 2022 15:36
The lawyers representing WNBA star Brittney Griner have told a Russian court that she was prescribed medical cannabis.

Ms Griner was provided with the prescription in the US to handle a chronic injury lawyers told the court on Friday, Reuters reported.

The Pheonix Mercury Center pleaded guilty to drugs charges that can see her sentenced to 10 years after she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Ms Griner, 31, appeared in court on Friday for her fourth hearing, wearing a Nirvana t-shirt. She has previously said that she didn’t intend to violate the law.

President Joe Biden has said that the US is doing all it can to bring her home.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks with her lawyers Alexander Boykov, right, and Maria Blagovolina

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner greets her lawyers from inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Kremlin has so far demurred on the suggestion of a prisoner exchange, saying that it’s too early to talk about a swap for Ms Griner in exchange for a Russian national detained in the US.

The defence team for the two-time Olympic gold medallist submitted documents to the court on Friday arguing that she “inadvertently” brought the vape cartridges to Russia after the permit was issued in Arizona, where she plays for the Pheonix Mercury in the WNBA.

Lawyers Alexander Boykov and Maria Blagovolina enter the grounds of the Khimki Court for a hearing in the trial of US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner, in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 14, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

Journalists gather outside a court building during the trial of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 1, 2022

(REUTERS)

Ms Griner was playing in Russia to stretch her income during the WNBA off-season when she was arrested.

One of the basketball star’s attorneys, Maria Blagovolina, who is a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners, told Reuters that “the defence today provided written evidence, including character materials, medical documents and tax returns”.

“Among the medical documents is a doctor’s note for the substance that Brittney Griner inadvertently left among her belongings when crossing the border,” she added.

In a Thursday hearing, the director of Russian basketball UMMC Ekaterinburg, Maxim Ryabkov, spoke in support of Ms Griner.

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow on July 15, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Blagovolina said Mr Ryabkov mentioned Ms Griner’s “outstanding abilities as a player and personal contribution to strengthening team spirit”.

Team captain Yevgenia Belyakova also testified in Ms Griner’s favour on Thursday during a hearing which was closed to the press.

“It was an extremely emotional day for Brittney, who was touched by the appearance of the club director, head physician and her teammate, who gave an extremely positive description of our client both personally and professionally,” Ms Blagovolina told Reuters.

Ms Griner has previously played in China and first played in Russia during the 2014-2015 season.

