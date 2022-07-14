An American Israeli woman, who spent 10 months in a Russian prison for travelling with a small amount of cannabis, has spoken publically after her case drew comparisons with that of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Naama Issachar was arrested in 2019 and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after 0.3 ounces of marijuana was found in her luggage.

She was pardoned by Vladimir Putin in 2020.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been detained in Russia since February after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage in Moscow.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.