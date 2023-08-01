Brittney Griner to miss two WNBA games to focus on her mental health

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

WNBA star Brittney Griner will be skipping the Phoenix Mercury’s upcoming stretch of road games in the Midwest so the all-star centre can “focus on her mental health”, the team announced over the weekend.

The WNBA player was held in a Russia prison for nearly a year on drug charges before being freed in a prison swap in December last year, where the US negotiated her released and sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia.

Upon returning to the US, Ms Griner re-signed with Phoenix Mercury.

“The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

Griner will miss the Mercury’s games in Chicago and Indiana as a result.

She made her return to the WNBA court in May during Phoenix’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The centre scored 18 points, with six rebounds and two assists, in a star-studded debut game, with the likes of vice president Kamala Harris in attendance.

Brittney Griner during the WNBA All-Star Game (AP)

This season, Griner has played in 20 games for the Phoenix so far, average 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.7 blocks, as well as earning a spot in the WNBA All-Star Game for the ninth time, CNN reports.

The Mercury are currently ranked 10th place with a record of 6-17.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia for four months on espionage charges Washington argues are trumped up.

Brazil recently denied an extradition request from the US for an alleged Russian spy the Americans hoped to trade with Russia for the reporter’s safe passage home, The New York Times reported.