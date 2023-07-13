Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden says he’s ‘serious’ about prisoner exchange with Russia for Wall Street Journal reporter

‘I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter,’ President Joe Biden said in Finland on Thursday

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 13 July 2023 16:18
Comments
Biden sarcastically swipes at reporter questioning Zelensky on Ukraine joining Nato

President Joe Biden says he is seriously considering a prisoner exchange with Russia for jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Mr Biden said effort were underway to free Mr Gershkovich, who has been detained for more than 100 days on bogus espionage charges, at a joint press conference with Finnish president Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki on Thursday.

“I’m serious about prisoner exchange,” Mr Biden said in response to a question from a Wall Street Journal reporter.

“I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter. And that process is underway.”

Recommended

Breaking more to come

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in