Biden says he’s ‘serious’ about prisoner exchange with Russia for Wall Street Journal reporter
‘I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter,’ President Joe Biden said in Finland on Thursday
President Joe Biden says he is seriously considering a prisoner exchange with Russia for jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Mr Biden said effort were underway to free Mr Gershkovich, who has been detained for more than 100 days on bogus espionage charges, at a joint press conference with Finnish president Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki on Thursday.
“I’m serious about prisoner exchange,” Mr Biden said in response to a question from a Wall Street Journal reporter.
“I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter. And that process is underway.”
