Texas Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said she believes the arrest of two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner on drug charges in Russia was “targeted and purposeful.”

“I don’t underestimate anything that Russia would do. With that in mind, I’ve got to keep fighting on all aspects of the front to ensure her safety,” she told The Hill.

Members of Congress, her family and advocates have sought the release of the Phoenix Mercury star, who has now been held by Russian authorities on potentially severe drug charges for nearly one month, during the country’s chaotic assault on Ukraine, with mounting fears that she could be in danger or used for leverage against the US.

US Rep Collin Allred told CNN that she remains in custody “without official government access to her​,” an “unusual and extremely concerning” development in her case. He said she has been detained since 17 February, less than 10 days before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an assault against Ukraine.

“For Brittney’s sake, we don’t want her to become a part of this kind of political battle that’s going on, and we want to make sure that her rights are respected and that we are able to get access to her, and that she can get through the process and get home as quickly as possible,” the Texas congressman told the network.

The New York Times first reported Ms Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport after it was discovered that her luggage allegedly held vape cartridges with cannabis oil.

Like many professional ball players, she also plays on a Russian team, where seasons run opposite the WNBA’s, to supplement her income.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Friday that the agency has been “working very diligently” on her case and remains “in close touch with those around her, providing all forms of appropriate support and will continue to do that.”

During a joint press conference in Moldova on 6 March, without mentioning Ms Griner specifically, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an embassy team is working on cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia – including Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed – and that the US is “doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.”

“Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance,” he said. “And that includes in Russia.”

On Tuesday, Russian state media broadcast a mugshot of Ms Griner.

Ms Griner’s wife Cherelle T Griner shared on Instagram this week that “my heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by.”

“I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family,” she wrote.