New York City firefighters are responding to a two-alarm explosion that ignited a massive fire and reportedly destroyed at least two homes on Friday morning.

Authorities received a call about the explosion in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighbourhood at around 7.15am.

Footage posted to the Citizen App showed flames rising from the roof of one home that appeared to have collapsed as firefighters doused it with water. PIX11 reported that two homes had been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported and the situation is still active as of 9am.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear but officials said they suspect it may have been sparked by natural gas.

One woman living in the area told FOX 5 News she had smelled gas throughout the night.

Authorities said at least one of the homes affected was abandoned and it did not immediately appear that anyone was in either home when the explosion erupted.

A secondary search of the buildings was delayed due to concerns about their structural integrity. Officials said a K-9 unit had been called in to help with the search.

Residents looked on from the street strewn with debris as around 100 firefighters fought the flames.

Video appeared to show windows of neighboring homes had been shattered by the blast. Officials said they would be cutting the power to adjacent buildings as they continued working to secure the scene.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management put out warnings about smoke in the area, advising people living nearby to close their windows.

National Grid, the gas supplier for buildings in Brooklyn, said it was sending a team to the scene.

The superintendent of a nearby building, Hajredin Lesevic, said homeowners in the area had reported smelling gas in the past.

“A couple of times we called the gas company,” Mr Lesevic told ABC7. “Apparently, they never found anything wrong.”