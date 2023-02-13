Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The suspected driver of a U-Haul truck that injured eight people in New York City on Monday has previously served prison time in Las Vegas for stabbing his brother, reports say.

Multiple media outlets have named the suspect as Weng Sor, 62, reportedly a US citizen born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and with no previous criminal record in New York.

According to Las Vegas broadcaster KLAS-TV, however, Mr Sor was actually arrested in Las Vegas in October 2015 and imprisoned for one to three years, ultimately serving 16 months.

Records said that he had an "unknown type [of] mental health illness for which he takes medication".

Separately, in November 2020, Mr Sor allegedly stabbed his roommate in the arm. Police said he had been "walking up and down the driveway talking to himself about Communism". before the attack.

Weng Sor, the suspected driver in a truck rampage that injured eight people in New York City (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

The judge in that case found him not fit to stand trial, and he was ordered to serve one year in detention.

At least eight people were injured in Monday’s incident, which happened at around 11am in Brooklyn, New York, and was described by one local official as a deliberate “rampage”.

The Independent has asked the Nevada Department of Corrections for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.