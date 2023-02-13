Brooklyn U-Haul truck crash – live: Driver arrested after striking eight pedestrians in Bay Ridge ‘rampage’
Incident involving U-Haul truck unfolded at around 11am today near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in New York
Multiple pedestrians were struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in a series of hit-and-run crashes in Brooklyn.
The incident unfolded at around 11am on Monday near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighbourhood.
Authorities said at least eight people were injured. Preliminary reports suggested a cyclist was dragged under the vehicle.
The victims were injured at three different locations, police said. The truck had driven onto a sidewalk at at least one of the locations.
The NYPD said the incident began as officers attempted to pull the truck over for a traffic stop. The driver fled, striking people as he did so.
The truck was eventually cornered by police at Columbia Street in Red Hook.
The driver has since been taken into custody for questioning.
New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan characterised the incident as a “rampage”.
“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” Mr Brannan said on Twitter.
A bomb squad was called in to examine the U-Haul truck.
Driver is 62-year-old man named Weng Sor, reports say
The driver of the U-Haul truck has been identified as 62-year-old Weng Sor, according to multiple media outlets.
Joe Marino, a reporter for The New York Post, said Mr Sor had no arrest history or contact with the police apart from a 2019 incident in which he was described as a potentially "emotionally disturbed person".
In that incident, the driver was reportedly seen yelling and jumping into moving traffic on a busy street in Queens, and was taken to hospital for a psychiatric assessment.
The man is reportedly homeless, and police are said to be investigating whether he was living in the truck.
Truck had already hit people when it was pulled over, says NYPD
The U-Haul truck had already begun hitting people when it was stopped by police officers, an NYPD spokesperson has said.
At a press conference just now in Bay Ridge, an NYPD officer was asked about the cause of the initial traffic stop.
“The vehicle that was stopped was stopped as a result of it hitting several people. It came to a rest here behind us,” the officer said.
Asked to clarify whether it had hit people before it stopped, she answered: “That is correct.”
Comparisons drawn to Sayfull Saipov case
News of the Brooklyn U-Haul incident immediately drew comparisons to a 2017 attack in which a man mowed down pedestrians on a Manhattan bike path.
That man, Sayfull Saipov, is currently facing the death penalty phase of sentencing for killing eight in that attack.
Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Roberts Boyce told ABC News: “It’s the first thing I thought.
“I worked the Sayfull Saipov case I remember how dangerous it was and what he did and how deadly it was. That was the first thing that came to mind when I heard the rented truck. So let’s hope it’s not that and it’s a person in mental distress at this point and it’s nothing more than that. It’s difficult to link the two right now but how can you not think about that?”
Number of victims injured raised to eight
The number of people injured by the U-Haul truck ordeal continues to change rapidly.
An FDNY spokesperson has now said that a total of eight people were hurt.
Of those, two are critical, two are serious and the remaining four are “minor”.
NYPD to brief reporters imminently
The NYPD is setting up a press conference near the scene where the U-Haul was brought to a stop in Red Hook.
Here’s a live look from The Independent’s Richard Hall:
What we know about the victims
The NYPD has thus far offered little information about the crash.
We do, however, know that at least five people were injured.
ABC7 reports that a man in his 30s was struck by the U-Haul on 4th Avenue.
He has since been taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.
Three other men riding mopeds were also struck and suffered minor injuries, the outlet reported.
Crashes took place after attempted traffic stop
The NYPD has said the incident began as officers attempted to pull the U-Haul truck over in a traffic stop at 10.49am.
The driver fled, and struck pedestrians as he did so.
Officials have now said that at least five people were injured.
The Independent is on scene in Brooklyn
The Independent’s Richard Hall is currently on the scene where the U-Haul driver was taken into custody.
He reports that the back of the truck is open and investigators are standing around it.
Local outlets previously reported that a bomb squad was inspecting the vehicle.
Here are Richard’s photos from the scene:
NYC councilmember describes incident as a ‘rampage’
New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, reacted to the U-Haul incident on Twitter.
“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured,” he wrote.
“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can.”
Police have not said whether they believe the crashes were accidental or intentional.
What we know about the Brooklyn U-Haul crash
Several people have been struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York, police have said.
Multiple pedestrians were struck by the vehicle and a bicyclist was dragged by the truck on Monday morning, according to reports.
The incident took place at about 11am at 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, with the truck then speeding off down 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge, authorities said.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Several people struck by out-of-control U-Haul truck in Brooklyn
Several people have been struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York, police have said.