Brooklyn U-Haul truck crash - live: Driver apprehended after striking at least four in Bay Ridge ‘rampage’
Incident unfolded at around 11am on Monday near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge
Multiple people were struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
The incident unfolded at around 11am on Monday near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighbourhood.
Authorities said at least four people were injured. Preliminary reports suggested a cyclist was dragged under the vehicle.
The victims were injured in three different locations, police said. The truck had driven onto a sidewalk at at least one of the locations.
The driver allegedly fled the scene of all three crashes. A police chase ensued, before the driver was cornered by police at Columbia Street in Red Hook.
The driver has since been taken into custody for questioning.
New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan characterised the incident as a “rampage”.
“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” Mr Brannan said on Twitter.
A bomb squad was called in to examine the U-Haul truck.
NYC councilmember describes incident as a ‘rampage’
New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, reacted to the U-Haul incident on Twitter.
“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured,” he wrote.
“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can.”
Police have not said whether they believe the crashes were accidental or intentional.
What we know about the Brooklyn U-Haul crash
Several people have been struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York, police have said.
Multiple pedestrians were struck by the vehicle and a bicyclist was dragged by the truck on Monday morning, according to reports.
The incident took place at about 11am at 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, with the truck then speeding off down 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge, authorities said.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
