An out-of-control U-Haul struck multiple people in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Monday

Multiple people were struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

The incident unfolded at around 11am on Monday near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighbourhood.

Authorities said at least four people were injured. Preliminary reports suggested a cyclist was dragged under the vehicle.

The victims were injured in three different locations, police said. The truck had driven onto a sidewalk at at least one of the locations.

The driver allegedly fled the scene of all three crashes. A police chase ensued, before the driver was cornered by police at Columbia Street in Red Hook.

The driver has since been taken into custody for questioning.

New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan characterised the incident as a “rampage”.

“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” Mr Brannan said on Twitter.

A bomb squad was called in to examine the U-Haul truck.