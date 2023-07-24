Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A psychiatrist at an Arkansas hospital has been accused of holding 26 people against their will and taking part in a medical insurance scam.

Dr Brian Hyatt is being investigated by federal and state authorities over a number of accusations, one of which is holding people against their will for longer than the 72 hours permitted by the state (without the petition and consent of a judge).

At least 25 patients have launched a lawsuit against Dr Hyatt, alleging that they were held against their will for up to a number of weeks without proper legal authority.

“I think that they were running a scheme to hold people as long as possible, to bill their insurance as long as possible before kicking them out the door, and then filling the bed with someone else,” said Aaron Cash, a lawyer for one patient who claims they were held against their will.

Meanwhile, Dr Hyatt has also been accused of running a Medicaid scam that allegedly left him billing “the highest severity code on every patient”, as well as charging to treat patients he did not regularly see.

Dr Hyatt has denied the allegations, however, he did offer his resignation to the Arkansas State Medical Board after a police search of his home.

“I am not resigning because of any wrongdoing on my part but so that the Board may continue its important work without delay or distraction,” he said in a letter seen by NBC.

“I will continue to defend myself in the proper forum against the false allegations being made against me.”