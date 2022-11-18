Jump to content

Everything we know about the four missing Buchanan sisters in Alabama

Buchanan sisters disappeared from their home in Sylacauga

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 18 November 2022 19:32
Comments
A father has been arrested and an emergency alert has been issued after four sisters disappeared from their home in Alabama

A father has been arrested and an emergency alert has been issued after four sisters disappeared from their home in Alabama

(ALEA)

A father has been arrested and an emergency alert has been issued after four sisters disappeared from their home in Alabama.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find the four Buchanan family sisters who were first noticed missing in Sylacauga on Thursday morning.

The public is asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office or call 911 if they have any information.

Who are the missing girls?

The missing girls are 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, nine-year-old Isabella Jane, seven-year-old Lacey Nicole, and two-year-old Gracelyn Hope.

Aaliyah Grace is listed as 5ft 1in, weighing 85 pounds with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Isabella Jane is described as 4ft 5in, weighing 60 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Lacey Nicole is said to be 3ft 5in, weighing 45 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Gracelyn Hope, the youngest, is described as 3ft tall at 35 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Who is the father of the girls?

Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, was arrested for “interference with custody” on Thursday 17 November after being found in Etowah County, says the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifton Christopher Buchanan

(ALEA)

Officials say that he was admitted to the county jail at 10.24pm on Thursday and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Custody of the girls had been temporarily granted to the state’s Department of Human Resources, but authorities said DHR was unable to make contact with their father.

Emergency alert cancelled on Friday morning

“ALEA has cancelled an EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD ALERT,” ALEA tweeted, without giving any details why it had been cancelled.

Sisters found safe and well

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office says that the sisters were “safely located in Clayton County, Georgia” on Friday. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is heading to Georgia to collect the children.

