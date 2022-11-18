Alabama police say father arrested as four young sisters disappear from small town
Father detained for ‘interference with custody’ after temporary care responsibilities handed to state’s department of human services
Alabama police are asking the public for help in finding four young sisters that have disappeared from a small town in Talladega County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that they had been missing since 11.35am. They were last seen in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham.
The four sisters are all members of the Buchanan family – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2, ABC3340 reported.
The sisters are all described as white – Aaliyah Grace is 5’1” (156cm) and 85 pounds (39kg) with blonde and strawberry hair and green eyes, Isabella Jane is 4’5” (135cm) and 60 pounds (27kg) with brown hair and green eyes, Lacey Nicole is 3’5” (104cm) and 45 pounds (20kg) with brown hair and green eyes, and Gracelyn Hope is 2’ (61cm) and 35 pounds (16kg) with brown hair and green eyes.
The emergency missing alert states that “if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the Buchanan Children, please contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911”.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that the father of the sister, Christopher Buchanan, 34, was detained for “interference with custody”.
He’s held at the county jail without bond while the girls have not yet been found, ABC3340 reported.
Temporary custody had been given to the Alabama Department of Human Services, but the agency hadn’t been able to get in touch with the father.
More follows...
