Missing: 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, 9-year-old Isabella Jane, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

An emergency alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after four children disappeared from their home in Sylacauga.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find the four Buchanan family sisters who were first noticed missing on Thursday at 11.35am.

The missing girls are 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, nine-year-old Isabella Jane, seven-year-old Lacey Nicole, and two-year-old Gracelyn Hope.

On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office revealed that the girls’ father, 34-year-old Christopher Buchanan, was arrested for “interference with custody”. He is being held without bond in the country jail.

The public is asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office or cal 911 if they have any information.

