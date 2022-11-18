Missing Alabama children - latest: Father arrested as public asked to help find four missing sisters
Sisters from Sylacauga were first noticed missing late on Thursday morning
An emergency alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after four children disappeared from their home in Sylacauga.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find the four Buchanan family sisters who were first noticed missing on Thursday at 11.35am.
The missing girls are 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, nine-year-old Isabella Jane, seven-year-old Lacey Nicole, and two-year-old Gracelyn Hope.
On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office revealed that the girls’ father, 34-year-old Christopher Buchanan, was arrested for “interference with custody”. He is being held without bond in the country jail.
The public is asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff’s Office or cal 911 if they have any information.
Description of missing girls
Aaliyah Grace (12) is listed as 5ft 1in, weighing 85 pounds with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
Isabella Jane (9) is described as 4ft 5in, weighing 60 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Lacey Nicole (7) is said to be 3ft 5in, weighing 45 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Gracelyn Hope (2), the youngest, is described as 3ft tall at 35 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
On Friday morning, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said that the father of the four girls, 34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan Jr, had been arrested for “interference with custody”.
Authorities found him in Etowah County.
He was admitted to the county jail at 10.24pm on Thursday and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
