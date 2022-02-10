Military plane crashes in Arizona

A military plane has crashed in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, Arizona, local reports say.

Buckeye police told the Associated Press they began receiving calls about the incident around 11am on Thursday. The plane involved was probably from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, they said, but this was not certain.

Arizona’s Family reported that the aircraft went down in the Sun City Festival area of Buckeye, near Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.

Authorities have not yet released many details, including what kind of plane it was or whether anyone was hurt.

“We are still gathering information,” Dominic Tyler, a senior airman at Luke Air Force Base, told AP.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow