Man pulled over for driving with huge bull riding shotgun in Nebraska

Some may say it was an un-bull-elievable sight…

A man in Nebraska has been pulled over for driving down a highway in a compact car with a large Watusi bull sitting in the passenger seat.

Police from the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call at around 10am local time on Wednesday, regarding a man driving eastbound on Highway 275 with a “cow” riding shotgun.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” Police Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” he added.

But it seems that the driver thought the vehicle was big enough to hold the animal.

In video footage obtained by News Channel Nebraska Northeast, the black and white bull – named Howdy Doody – was seen riding in the small car that had been slightly modified to hold the animal in place.

The passenger’s side of the car was shielded with a guardrail that’s typically found in a cattle enclosure.

A sign on the railing read: “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry.”

Following the bizarre sighting, police Norfolk Police performed a routine traffic stop on the vehicle and its driver Lee Meyer of Neligh.

“As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation,” Capt Reiman told the outlet.

“There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

Mr Meyer was given a warning before he and Howdy Doody were sent on their way.

The Watusi bull is a long-horned “humpless” domestic cattle that was established in the Nile Valley by 4,000 BC, according to The Cattle Site.

“These cattle, known as the Egyptian or Hamitic Longhorn, appear in pictographs in Egyptian pyramids. Over the next 2000 years, the Egyptian Longhorn migrated with its owners from the Nile to Ethiopia, and then down to the southern reaches of Africa,” the website said.