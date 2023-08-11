Watch: Black bear Finn enjoy first bubble bath at zoo in Knoxville

This is the heartwarming moment an adult black bear enjoys his first-ever bubble bath.

Finn, 10, made quite the splash, as he plunged into the big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee.

The soap used is the same used to clean animals affected by oil spills in the ocean and is safe for the bears.

Jonathan Jones, who works at the zoo, said: “As the zookeepers started to refill the pool they couldn’t get the bubbles to go down. They allowed the bears to explore it and see what they thought. Finn is the one that really took an interest. This was his first ‘bubble bath’ and he really seemed to enjoy it.”