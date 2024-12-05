Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A bull terrier found tied to a fence during Hurricane Milton has now found his “fur-ever home.”

Trooper, aged five, was left tied to a fence post in chest-deep water back in October as the category 3 storm made landfall in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The dog was rescued and taken to a shelter, hitting headlines across the country and leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to condemn the owner for abandoning the pup.

Trooper’s owner Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, was later tracked down and charged with one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Garcia is facing up to five years in prison.

Now, two months on, Trooper has been rehomed, the Leon County Humane Society announced on Monday.

Trooper’s new mom and dad, Frank and Carla Spina from Parkland, drove more than 400 miles to Tallahassee to meet the bull terrier and they were a “perfect match,” the shelter said.

open image in gallery Trooper (pictured left) and his new sister Dallas (pictured right) ( Leon County Humane Society/Facebook )

“Trooper has been adopted! From the moment he was introduced to his new Mom and Dad, you could see that it was a perfect match,” the shelter said on Facebook.

“In other meetings, Trooper would normally be visibly on edge and uncomfortable, but with Frank and Carla, Trooper seemed immediately at ease.”

The five-year-old rescue pup has now joined his new sister Dallas, a 7-year-old miniature rescue bull terrier.

Dallas had been grieving the loss of her friend Diesel, 15, also a bull terrier rescue, who died in April.

open image in gallery Florida police found Trooper tied to a fence post (pictured) on October 9 as Hurricane Milton barreled towards the state ( Florida Highway Patrol )

According to the shelter, it was “love at first sight” when Dallas and Trooper met.

In an interview with WCTV, Frank Spina said that Trooper had been weary of men following his past experience but he quickly approached him for cuddles.

“He came over and he got under my legs, and he started scratching his neck and his foot started moving, and she [LCHS’s Amy Raddar] said ‘perfect match!’” he said.