Florida man charged over dog left tied to fence as Hurricane Milton swept in

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man suspected of tying a scared dog to a fence as Hurricane Milton encroached on Florida shores has been arrested and charged.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, of Ruskin, Florida, has been hit with a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty, State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced on Tuesday. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

On October 9, Florida Highway Patrol troopers found the dog abandoned in rising floodwaters up to his chest on Interstate-75, officer body-worn camera released that day showed. Trooper Orlando Morales rescued the dog after getting a tip from a driver about a canine on the side of the road. The dog is now in foster care in Tallahassee.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, has been arrested after officials found his dog abandoned on the side of the road in Florida as Hurricane Milton swept in ( Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office )

Investigators said Garcia told them he was going to Georgia to escape the hurricane but left his dog “Jumbo” on the side of the road because he couldn’t find anyone to pick him up.

Florida police found a dog tied to a fence as Hurricane Milton approaches the state ( Florida Highway Patrol )

Governor Ron DeSantis praised Lopez’s office on Tuesday during a news conference.

“We said at the time, ‘you don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm. Totally unacceptable. We’re going to hold you accountable.’”

The dog has been renamed Trooper, in honor of the law enforcement officers who rescued him.

The newly-named Trooper enjoying life at Florida’s Leon County Humane Society ( Leon County Humane Society )

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously,” Lopez said in a statement. “This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions. Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough.

“Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.”