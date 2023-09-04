Burning Man 2023 news: Exodus begins after flooding chaos as new details revealed about festival death
Burning Man goers are beginning their exodus after heavy rainfall caused intense flooding and muddy conditions
Thousands stranded at Burning Man Festival after heavy rain
Burning Man attendees were permitted to begin exodus on Monday afternoon after severe flooding left thousands stuck on site.
After heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary caused the typically dry Nevada ground to turn into a slippery mud pit, organisers for the festival said people can begin leaving and the annual burning of the man will occur Monday evening – though it is still weather-dependent.
Due to the rain, the entrance to the festival was closed and revellers were urged to conserve water, food and fuel until the ground began to dry up.
Meanwhile, new details have been released about the death of a man at the Burning Man festival after around 70,000 attendees were trapped on the site in the midst of an unexpected storm.
On Sunday, Burning Man Communications said in a statement that the death was “unrelated to the weather”. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death.
The drama has led to the spread of rampant – and debunked – conspiracy theories online including false claims of an Ebola outbreak.
Black Rock City’s airport is back up and running
“Today all flights go to Reno,” the Burning Man Traffic’s X account said. The airport, which has a 6,000 foot runway, according to the festival’s website, is the “second busiest in Nevada during the eight days of operation.”
It had been closed for days due to weather but is now back up and running.
Climate activists block route to Burning Man
On Sunday (28 August), nearly half a dozen protestors from the climate activist group Seven Circles stood in the middle of the road used to enter the desert venue. Others chained themselves to a trailer parked on the road.
Surrounded by signs and banners that read “Burners of the World, Unite!”, “Abolish Capitalism” and “General Strike for Climate”, the group said their protests were designed to draw attention to “capitalism’s inability to address climate’s ecological breakdown”, according to the New York Post.
They added that their protests were aimed at the “popularisation of Burning Man among affluent people who do not live the stated values of Burning Man, resulting in the commodification of the event.”
Seven Circles argued that the event’s goal of becoming carbon-negative by 2030 is “insufficient to tackle the pressing crisis”.
Man burn scheduled for 9pm
Organisers at Burning Man said they are scheduling the man burn for 9pm local time on Monday.
Due to wet conditions, caused by scattered rainstorms on Sunday, the annual burning of the man could not occur. Instead, attendees can expect to the burn to happen tonight.
Watch live: Attendees depart Burning Man festival in Nevada’s desert
Attendees are leaving Burning Man after the festival descended into chaos over the weekend, as severe flooding left thousands stuck on site.
TikTok video shows ‘Burners’ enjoying the festival, despite the mud
Elon Musk calls Burning Man ‘best art on Earth’ amid chaos that saw thousands stranded and one dead
Elon Musk offered lofty praise to the Burning Man festival - after this year’s event descended into disaster with one person dead and thousands left stranded in the Nevada desert after intense floods.
“Burning Man is unique in the world,” Mr Musk wrote on his platform X on Sunday. “Hard to describe how incredible it is for those who have never been. Best art on Earth.”
Kelly Rissman reports:
Is it ok to laugh at Burning Man memes?
Burning Man festival is the talk of the internet, with horrendous weather making the Nevada desert festival one of the biggest stories in the news agenda and one of the best meme trend of 2023 – but should it be?
Harry Fletcher from Indy100 reports:
Burning Man officials ask attendees to consider leaving tomorrow
In an update posted on Burning Man’s official website, organisers asked attendees to consider leaving the area on Tuesday 5 September to help alive the large amount of congestion expected to occur when they are cleared to leave today.
“Consider delaying your departure from Black Rock City until Tuesday 9/5. This will alleviate large amounts of congestion throughout the day today, Monday 9/4. “
Though it is not for certain that “Burners” will be allowed to leave on Monday, the area is beginning to dry up thanks to sunny conditions.
What we know about the death investigation
The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a death at Burning Man to KNSD-TV on Saturday but offered few details. The identity of the person and the cause and manner of death have not been released.
The death occurred during the extreme rain that swept over the desert on Friday and Saturday but was not caused due to the rain.
The Independent has reached out to the law enforcement agency.
Burning Man disaster timeline
21 August - Tropical Storm Hilary strikes
The omens for a sodden festival began days before gates officially opened, when Tropical Storm Hilary slammed into California causing widespread flooding and damage. The unseasonal storm left the festival site in the Black Rock Desert covered in water, with the arid landscape unable to absorb the heavy rainwater.
Organisers warned the thousands of attendees who turn up early to construct the desert encampment for “build week” that gates would remain closed until 23 August.
23 August - Delayed set up begins
Gates officially open to festival workers, allowing artists access to the five mile squared Black Rock City site to build this year’s centerpiece, the Temple of the Heart structure.
27 August - Gates open, with major logjam
Gates officially open, and the majority of the tens of thousands of revellers begin to arrive.
The average wait time at the gate is around two hours, according to festival organisers.
1 September - Months of rain fail in a single day
The festival site is hit with 0.8 inches of rain in a space of 24 hours over the evening of 1 September and into the next day, the inclement weather a result of the long tail of Tropical Storm Hilary. This amounts to 2-3 months worth of rain.
2 September - Revellers look to escape
Some hardy festival goers opt to take matters into their own hands and walk for miles through the mud to nearby pickup points.
Among them are comedian Chris Rock and DJ Diplo, who posted a video to his Instagram account after they were given a lift by a passing truck.
3 September - Thousands left trapped
In a 9am update, Burning Man organisers say roads remain closed due to the mud and an “uncertain weather front” is approaching Black Rock City.
