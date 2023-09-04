✕ Close Thousands stranded at Burning Man Festival after heavy rain

Burning Man has descended into chaos with one person dead and thousands stranded at the Nevada desert festival after severe flooding.

The person died during the event but local law enforcement are yet to identify the individual and reveal the suspected cause of death.

Tens of thousands of attendees remain stranded at the site in the Black Rock desert after severe flooding.

Organizers closed vehicle access on Saturday and told those still trying to enter the festival to turn around and go home.

Revellers were left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.

The festival has been shrouded in misinformation that the gathering is housing an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus. However, the Bureau of Land Management said: "We have heard no information of any participants with Ebola."

The event began on 27 August and was scheduled to end on Monday. Despite those challenges, organizers said that they plan to carry on with the festival’s finale — the burning of a 40-foot effigy.

The event is expected to take place at around 9.30pm PDT Monday, weather permitting.