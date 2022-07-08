Jump to content
Nine people hospitalised after city bus collides with SUV in Georgia

All passengers were in a ‘stable condition’

Gino Spocchia
Friday 08 July 2022 17:52
<p>The SUV and bus collided on Thursday</p>

The SUV and bus collided on Thursday

(Bibb County Sheriff’s Office )

Nine people were hospitalised in southern Georgia after an SUV collided with a bus in the city of Macon, according to authorities.

The Macon Transit Authority bus was travelling south on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd on Thursday at about 5.54pm when it hit a Subaru SUV, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SUV made a left turn onto Cherry Street from Martin Luther King Jr Blvd when it collided with a bus at an intersection in the city, about 75 miles south of Atlanta.

Images from the crash showed the bus on top of the SUV, which had flipped and sustained substantial damage.

The bus appeared unscathed in comparison to the SUV, although dents on the vehicle’s side were visible. There was damage to the bumper as well.

In total, nine people were taken from the scene of the collision to the Atrium Health Navicent hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.

That included the driver of the SUV and one passenger, as well as all six passengers and the driver of the bus.

The sheriff’s office said all nine individuals were in a stable condition. No names were released and no pedestrians were thought to have been hurt.

An investigation is ongoing and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the roads would reopen once the scene was cleared.

