Three dead and 15 injured in Ohio bus crash involving high schoolers

The incident occurred on an Ohio highway on Tuesday morning

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 14 November 2023 16:39
<p>Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)</p>

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the Ohio highway. (WSYX/WTTE via AP)

Three people are dead and 15 others were left injured after a charter bus carrying high school students collided with a semi-truck in Ohio on Tuesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. Approximately 57 people were on board when the truck rear-ended the bus around 8.30am on Interstate 70 West close to the Smoke Road underpass in Licking County.

The injured are being treated at five local hospitals, the outlet reported. Shortly after the accident took place, officials closed the highway in both directions. It has not yet been reopened.

Cameras nearby show smoke rising from the crash site. Several agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

More follows...

