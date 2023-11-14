Three dead and 15 injured in Ohio bus crash involving high schoolers

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people are dead and 15 others were left injured after a charter bus carrying high school students collided with a semi-truck in Ohio on Tuesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. Approximately 57 people were on board when the truck rear-ended the bus around 8.30am on Interstate 70 West close to the Smoke Road underpass in Licking County.

The injured are being treated at five local hospitals, the outlet reported. Shortly after the accident took place, officials closed the highway in both directions. It has not yet been reopened.

Cameras nearby show smoke rising from the crash site. Several agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

More follows...