NFL cornerback Caleb Farley’s father killed in massive home explosion
Body of 61-year-old victim Robert Farley found by first responders in rubble of destroyed mansion
NFL player Caleb Farley’s father was killed and another person was injured in a massive explosion at a multi-million dollar home in North Carolina.
Authorities say that the person killed in the explosion at the property in Mooresville was 61-year-old Robert Farley, reported Queen City News.
The injured person, who is an unidentified male, was transported to Atrium Health CMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The body of Farley, who was staying at the home at the time of the incident, was recovered from the debris by first responders.
Caleb Farley, a defensive back for the Tennessee Titans, was seen at the 6,300sq-ft property talking to police following the explosion on Tuesday morning.
Aerial video of the scene showed that the home, which is near Lake Norman, had been reduced to rubble.
Caleb Farley, 24, played college footbal at Virginia Tech and was a first-round pick of the Titans in 2021.
