California struck by magnitude 5.2 earthquake shaking buildings in Los Angeles

Southern California was struck by a “very strong” 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the quake hit about 15 miles southwest of Lamont at around 9.10pm PT, with people from Fresno, Bakersfield, Santa Clarita and Ventura reportedly feeling the tremors.

A survey initially measured the earthquake at 5.3 on the Richter scale, before it was later downgraded to 5.2. Dozens of aftershocks registering as high as 4.5 magnitude began occurring as soon as 45 seconds after the first.

Approximately 60 quakes were recorded over the following hour, according to the California Institute of Technology seismologist Lucy Jones.

Jones, who is based in Pasadena, noted that “we are seeing a robust aftershock sequence,” she wrote on X early on Wednesday.

The seismologist added that the quake took place near the devastating White Wolf fault that registered at 7.5 on the Richter scale and killed 12 people in 1952. Although, “it does not appear to be on the same fault as that earthquake,” she confirmed.

Californians respond to whether they felt the earthquake and, if so, its intensity ( USGS )

The shaking at the point closest to the epicenter felt “very strong”, as defined by the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.

The USGS, which is assessing the impact of the quake, said there is a low likelihood damages casualties. There is also “no tsunami danger,” according to the National Weather Service.

A large boulder the size of an SUV was reportedly blocking lanes on Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road just two minutes after the quake first struck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is not clear whether the boulder has been removed.

An emergency alert was blasted out to many Southern Californians’ mobile phones from the USGS’ early warning system seconds before shaking began.

Los Angeles Fire Department deployed helicopters and sent employees from stations to assess whether the city, which is about 88 miles from the epicenter, had sustained any damage or injuries.

LA mayor Karen Bass confirmed that “no damages or injuries in the City of Los Angeles” occurred, she wrote on X on Wednesday morning.

Jose Gomez, an LA County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he didn’t feel any tremors on his drive into wor in Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow