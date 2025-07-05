‘Needy’ cat returned to shelter after surviving Los Angeles wildfire finds a new home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seven-year-old cat who was found in the aftermath of California’s Eaton Fire has finally found a forever home.

Art, a gray tabby, was rescued by Pasadena Humane during a chaotic time. The shelter was trying to house as many pets as they could find in the aftermath of the destructive Eaton Fire, which killed at least 18 people and destroyed more than 9,000 buildings in January.

The blaze was one of the most destructive in the state’s history.

When no one came to retrieve Art for more than a month, the shelter thought he may be a stray and put him up for adoption, KTLA 5 reports. Art was first adopted in the spring by someone in the San Gabriel Valley area. But after three months Art’s new owner returned him to the shelter.

Kevin McManus, director of communications for Pasadena Humane, said the owner thought Art was too “needy.”

open image in gallery Art, a seven-year-old gray tabby, was rescued by Pasadena Humane after the destructive Eaton Fire. Now, he has found his forever home ( Pasadena Humane )

“The adopter described him as ‘needy,’ but part of that neediness was his desire to play, and play a little bit more roughly than she had bargained for,” he told KTLA 5.

McManus says the owner “made the right decision.”

“We are committed to trying to make the best match between the animals and the families looking to adopt,” McManus said. “Because with more information, it helps us greatly to find a better fit the next time.”

On June 5, Art was put back up for adoption.

“[Art] was returned to the shelter for being too needy,” Pasadena Humane wrote on Facebook. “But we know that’s actually a positive trait to a lot of adopters!”

“If you’re looking for a Velcro kitty who always wants to be the center of attention (and will show off his perfectly fluffy belly to make sure that happens), seven-year-old Art is probably the cat for you,” the post continued.

Within a day, Art found a new home.

Kiri Celiceo commented on the Pasadena Humane’s post revealing she adopted Art soon after seeing the post.

“When my husband and I saw this post we knew straight away we had to take Art home,” she wrote. “I’ve had cats all my life and have been without one for a couple of years so it was high time to welcome a new one into our lives.”

“He’s settling in extremely well and we are so happy to give him all the loving he wants/needs,” she added.

The Pasadena Humane shelter took in hundreds of pets as the Eaton Fire wreaked havoc on Southern California.

open image in gallery A firefighter watches as the Eaton Fire burns in Pasadena, California. The blaze killed at least 18 people and destroyed thousands of buildings ( REUTERS )

Dia DuVernet, president and chief executive of Pasadena Humane, told Reuters they originally took in many pets for temporary shelter. But as more people lost their homes they had to keep the pets for longer.

“We’re also starting to see people who brought their animals for what we thought would be temporary shelter, but they don’t have homes to go back to, and so it’s turning into a longer-term sheltering situation,” she said in January.