Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.
Your support makes all the difference. Read more
Fires are tearing through
Southern California forcing thousands to flee as panicked residents escape the fury being fueled by high winds.
The
Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires started up in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, engulfing more than 5,600 acres in the blaze as of Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, two others — the Tyler and Woodley fires — erupted nearby on Wednesday.
Officials are now warning that
the situation is likely to get worse in the coming hours.
Dramatic photos from Tuesday and Wednesday help tell the story of how a small fire exploded in hours, leading to disaster in the nation’s second-largest city.
open image in gallery A Los Angeles County firefighting helicopter drops water to battle the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood known for its beaches and celebrity residents. In a matter of hours, the blaze grew to more than 2,900 acres and prompted roughly 80,000 people to evacuate. Celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Chris Pratt offered prayers for the traumatized city. (EPA) open image in gallery The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. There are four wildfires now burning in the Los Angeles area. They are rapidly growing with the help of a windstorm. Gusts of more than 50 miles per hour have been essentially fanning the flames. So much so that the Eaton fire now spans over 2,200 acres, almost surpassing the size of the Palisades fire, which started hours earlier on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. The Hurst fire, the smallest of the three, cropped up around the same time as the Palisades fire, and currently spans 500 acres. (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) open image in gallery Elderly patients are rushed into emergency vehicles to be evacuated as the Eaton fire rages. Locals expressed concern about how the city’s notorious traffic was preventing people from being able to leave. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on Instagram: “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping @cityoflosangeles @karenbassla.” Some residents trapped in traffic have even fled the area by foot, according to reports. (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday in Altadena. The flames, paired with the glow of emergency vehicles, have created a Mars red sky over the region, where an estimated 100,000 people are under evacuation orders. In Altadena alone, roughly 42,000 residents were forced to evacuate, according to the Washington Post. (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) open image in gallery A firefighter reacts as the Palisades wildfire burns multiple structures along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Although thousands of emergency responders have been trying to put out the blazes, they are 0 percent contained as the windstorm fuels the fires, leading to more destruction. Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted assisting fire crews near his home by clearing cars from the streets to give emergency vehicles access. He told Entertainment Weekly : “In a crisis, always remember that you are, you’re part of a community.” He continued: “And if you’re able-bodied, you’ve got to help. You’ve got to help. You can’t walk by somebody when they need something. You just can’t walk by them. You have to help them.” (EPA) open image in gallery Firefighters spray water on a burning car on Sunset Boulevard. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned that the windstorm “is expected to worsen through the morning.” She said emergency shelters are available for those who have been evacuated due to the fires. As the largest three fires terrorize the region, the Woodley Fire also started burning in Los Angeles County just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday. It has already consumed 75 acres. (Getty) open image in gallery Palisades Fire’s flames engulf a home in the Pacific Palisades enclave. The Tyler fire also started burning Wednesday morning at 3:30 a.m. in nearby Riverside, devouring 15 acres. Despite the raging blazes and smoke, no one has died from the fires as of Wednesday morning, officials said. “It is an absolute miracle that we do not have any reported fatalities at this point,” Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park said on the Today Show Wednesday. (Getty Images) open image in gallery Firefighters surround the Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church during a powerful windstorm on January 8. Gavin Newsom, the state’s governor, declared a state of emergency Tuesday. President Joe Biden has offered federal assistance to suppress the fires and said that FEMA approved a grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse California for firefighting costs. (Getty Images) open image in gallery A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on January 7. More than 150,000 people in Los Angeles County were experiencing blackout conditions, according to PowerOutage.us. as a result of the blazes. (AFP via Getty Images)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments