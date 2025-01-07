Pacific Palisades fire latest: Evacuations ordered as brush fire erupts due to ‘life-threatening’ winds in Los Angeles
The fast-moving Los Angeles brush fire has been fueled by dangerous fire weather and whipping winds
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fueled by extreme fire conditions and damaging wind gusts, the Palisades Fire tore quickly over hundreds of acres on Tuesday.
The brush fire has forced evacuations in the Los Angeles, California, community of Pacific Palisades, with orders established from the hills down to the Pacific Coast Highway.
“Evacuate now from the area of Palisades Area. Those not in the evacuation area should shelter in place,” an emergency alert from the city said.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said firefighters were working to aggressively respond to the fire, and that strike teams had been “pre-deployed” in areas prone to wildfire.
The fast-moving fire sent a plume of thick, grey smoke into the air, and residents shared videos of bright orange and yellow flames lining the tree-covered hills.
Actor James Woods shared on social media that he was in the process of leaving the area, as the smoke filled the surrounding skies.
While there were no major reports of damage yet, Fox 11 Los Angeles’ Matthew Seerdorff said that “homes are burning” as the wind strengthens.
Some other small fires were also reported and more dangerous weather is forecast to last through Wednesday, bringing the potential for additional power outages. More than 16,000 customers had no power by the early afternoon, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.
CBS reporter runs through neighborhood as it goes up in flames: ‘We’ve gotta go!'
Palisades Fire jumps to 772 acres
The Palisades Fire has now burned 772 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Aerial assists have been working throughout the day to combat the Palisades Fire
Los Angeles City Councilwoman says situation is ‘absolutely terrifying'
“This is absolutely terrifying,” Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, told The New York Times.
She said that the Palisades Highlands, a housing development in the northern part of the Pacific Palisades, had been particularly affected.
“People need to take this seriously,” she said. “This is not a drill.”
The Palisades Fire: Photos show massive plumes of orange smoke as Pacific Palisades residents flee
LAFD member says this is ‘pretty much the worst possible scenario’ for a firefight
More than 100 firefighters and pre-positioned strike teams were battling the Palisades Fire, David Ortiz of the Los Angeles Fire Department, told KTLA.
“This is pretty much the worst possible scenario for a firefight,” he said.
Actor Steve Guttenberg urges residents to leave keys in their cars as firetrucks try to reach affected areas
Actor Steve Guttenberg told KTLA on Tuesday that people were abandoning their cars, making it hard for firetrucks to get up Pacific Palisades roads.
“What’s happening is [that] people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot,” the Veronica Mars star said.
Guttenberg said families and pets were stuck in the area.
“We really need people to move their cars. So if you leave your car on Palisades Drive, leave the key in there, so a guy like me can move your car,” he urged viewers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments