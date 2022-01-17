Three killed after car plunges off highway in California and lands on street below

Officials say cause of crash near Los Angeles under investigation

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 17 January 2022
Three people killed in Pasadena car crash

Three people were killed when the car they were traveling in flew off an elevated section of highway in California and plunged to the street below.

Authorities say that the fatal accident took place on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, on Sunday night.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and the third died at Huntington Hospital, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say that it is unclear what caused the car to leave the freeway and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the 105 Freeway south of Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning.

Witnesses reported a Toyota Prius in the HOV lane was fully engulfed in flames with the driver still inside, according to NBC4.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

