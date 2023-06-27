Jump to content

Pedestrian killed while trying to cross busy interstate

The California Highway Patrol says that the death took place on Interstate 580 in Bay Area

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 27 June 2023 18:37
<p>A pedestrian was killed after running onto a California interstate and being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.</p>

(KRON4)

The California Highway Patrol says that the death took place on Interstate 580 on Monday morning in the Bay Area’s Alameda County.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials, reported KRON4.

Investigators say that the victim was struck as they tried to cross the highway near 167th Avenue in Ashland, California.

They were then hit by a vehicle travelling in the westbound lanes at around 9.35am.

CHP says that the driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident came a month after the driver of a Ford Mustang was killed when the vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck and hit the median barrier before slamming into another vehicle.

And in March police found the body of a man inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had crashed into the central barrier of the busy East Bay freeway.

The Oakland Police Department later stated that the man was actually involved in a shooting on city streets and not on the freeway.

