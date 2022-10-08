California fault zone could trigger devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake, says study
The Palos Verdes fault zone runs 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles
A fault zone which runs 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles has the potential to trigger an earthquake with a magnitude as strong as 7.8, according to a study.
Scientists say that the Palos Verdes fault zone, which runs deep beneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, could produce a quake as big as the more famous San Andreas Fault.
Harvard University scientists say in the study that they now believe that the fault, which runs from Santa Monica Bay down to Dana Point, is an interconnected fault line.
It had previously been thought that it was a network of smaller faults. And earlier estimates had estimated that it could only generate up to a magnitude 7.4 earthquake.
While that seems like just a marginal difference, the US Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.8 quake produces four times the energy of a 7.4.
In a worst-case scenario a quake could combine the destructive qualities of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, and 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake, said John H Shaw, a professor of structural and economic geology at Harvard University and one of three authors of the study.
“Historically, this fault has been seen as a segmented fault — lots of little pieces,” he said.
“This seemed like a structure that wasn’t going to rupture in one big earthquake.”
More than 50 active faults run under LA County, and the majority move 1 millimetre or less annually.
The last time the region was struck by a quake as strong as a magnitude 7.8 was in 1857.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies