Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talk about raising serious dough.

A retired veteran in California to extremely lucky when he bought a scratch off lottery ticket to break a $100 bill to tip his pizza order.

McKinley Nelson, 72, of Winters, recently picked up a pizza for his wife at Round Table but needed change from his large bill to leave a cash tip. Nelson, who said he’s played the California Lottery since its inception 40 years ago, went next door to Winters Wine & Liquor, bought the ticket, then picked up his order.

“I had a $100 bill. So, I got two tickets,” Nelson told lottery officials. “I think it was $20, and I went to the truck and started scratching.”

open image in gallery A retired California veteran won $1 million from a lottery ticket bought to break a bill for a pizza tip. ( Getty )

“I think this one’s a million, but I’m not sure,” Nelson said he told his wife about a Loteria Grande scratcher.

The cheesy remark turned out to be correct, and Nelson is now $1 million richer.

“So, my wife almost had a heart attack,” Nelson told lottery officials about her reaction. “And then we had to go in and buy the pizza. It was all because of her, she’s the one that likes the pizza.”

Nelson said he plans to use the winnings to pay off his home, save a little, and buy a camper van for a road trip with his wife so that they can visit both their families.