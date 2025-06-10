LA protests live updates: Trump mobilizes 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines to crack down on anti-ICE unrest
Nearly 5,000 federal and National Guard troops now set to be deployed in response to L.A. protests, as demonstrations against ICE raids continued into Monday
The Trump administration is going to deploy another 2,000 National Guard troops to assist in the response to protests against his immigration policies in Los Angeles.
They will join the 2,000 guardsmen already set to be stationed throughout L.A., as well as a contingent of up to 700 Marines mobilized by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the decision, calling it “reckless” and “pointless,” claiming that only a few hundred of the original Guard troops have been deployed.
“This isn’t about public safety,” Newsom said. “It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego.”
The deployments come on the heels of violent clashes on Sunday night, where demonstrators took to the streets against ICE raids targeting migrants. Cars were set on fire, looting was reported in downtown LA, and 42 people were arrested.
Earlier on Monday, Newsom sued the administration over the original deployment of the Guard, which he believes has inflamed the situation, claiming it was illegal because he did not request the assistance.
Emergency protest in Colorado Springs supports ICE crackdown opponents in LA
A group of local activists gathered Monday evening outside the Colorado Springs City administration building to hold what they called an “emergency protest” in solidarity with demonstrators in Los Angeles.
The event, organised by the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, was prompted by ongoing protests in LA against president Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown.
The demonstration began at 6pm at the corner of South Nevada and Colorado Avenue.
Organiser Brandon Rincon, according to KKTV11, said the rally was meant to stand with those resisting the crackdown and shed light on immigration enforcement actions closer to home.
John Fetterman condemns L.A. 'anarchy'
Senator John Fetterman is again breaking with members of his party, condemning L.A. protesters for causing “anarchy” as many Democrats accuse Donald Trump of triggering riots with aggressive immigration raids.
“I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos,” Fetterman wrote on X on Monday night. “My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement.”
Here’s more on Fetterman’s growing estrangement from the left of his party.
Fetterman blasts Democrats for Biden ‘chaos’ at the border
Law enforcement have attacked journalists 27 times, organizations say
Journalists, who enjoy First Amendment protections alongside peaceful protesters, have been attacked at least 27 times by law enforcement and federal agents so far over the course of the Los Angeles protests, according to Los Angeles Press Club and Reporters Without Borders.
“A number of reports suggest that federal officers have indiscriminately used force or deployed munitions such as tear gas or pepper balls that caused significant injuries to journalists,” press groups wrote in a letter Monday to the Homeland Security Secretary. “In some cases, federal officers appear to have deliberately targeted journalists who were doing nothing more than their job covering the news.”
DHS Secretary warns ICE will 'come after' protesters and vandals alike
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is warning protesters that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will “come after” them the more they agitate, seeming to blur the line between the agency’s immigration role and more traditional law enforcement functions.
“The more that they protest and commit acts of violence against law enforcement officers, the harder ICE is going to come after them,” Noem told Fox News on Monday.
“They’ve acted with dignity and they've acted with grace under stressful situations,” she continued, speaking about ICE agents. “When they've been disrespected, they’ve responded appropriately under the law to make sure they were treating every individual the same and making sure due process was followed and they were doing their jobs.”
Gavin Newsom fears Trump wants to 'operationalize' National Guard to carry out immigration raids
High-profile immigration raids triggered the protests that have consumed Los Angeles in recent days, and the situation could get exponentially more tense going forward as Trump may seek to “operationalize” National Guard troops to carry out more such operations, according to California’s governor.
“We’re getting word that he’s looking to operationalize that relationship and advance significantly larger ICE operations, in partnership, in collaboration, with the National Guard,” California Governor Gavin Newsom told Pod Save America on Monday. “We’re on the other side now of the red line.”
Four thousand federalized California National Guard troops are being deployed across Los Angeles, over the objections of local officials.
California sues Trump for deploying National Guard to LA ICE protests
Waymo limits rides outside of Los Angeles after self-driving taxis become targets
Protesters burned and vandalized five Waymo self-driving taxis on Sunday as part of the protests in Los Angeles, and now the tech company is moving to limit car service in San Francisco in areas expecting similar demonstrations, The New York Times reports.
“We’re aware of potential protests and will not be providing service in the areas protesters may be gathering out of abundance of caution,” a company spokeswoman told the paper.
What kind of weapons are policing using in L.A. protests?
Local police have been using “less lethal” weaponry on protesters in Los Angeles.
CNN reported on Monday night that the LA police were using FN303s, a gun that uses compressed air to fire projectiles, as well as deploying golfball-sized rubber bullets on protesters. Authorities have also used CS gas, which is a tear gas, and flash bangs for crowd control.
Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi was seen on camera screaming and grabbing her leg after getting hit by a rubber bullet while covering the LA protests on Sunday.
“Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been maimed and dozens killed by the often reckless and disproportionate use of less lethal law enforcement weaponry," Amnesty International said in 2023 after studying the use of such weapons.
During the protests that erupted over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, local police used rubber bullets and tear gas on demonstrators.
Soren Stevenson, a protester who put up his hands as police approached him, lost his left eye after getting hit with a plastic-tipped rubber bullet, despite the department banning their use against nonviolent people, according to KFF Health News.
Police use crowd control weapons to clear out protesters
As night falls over Los Angeles, larger protests crowds have thinned, and thick lines of heavily armed police are pushing smaller groups of protesters away from sensitive areas like federal buildings downtown.
A CNN camera feed captured one of group of officers firing crowd-control rounds into an assembled group of demonstrators who were yelling in their faces.
Individuals within the group had reportedly set off fireworks at the advancing police.
WATCH: Texas protests erupt in solidarity with LA anti-ICE demonstrators
Immigration operations — and protests — expand outside of Los Angeles
Immigration operations have reportedly expanded beyond the immediate Los Angeles area and into nearby Santa Ana, in Orange County, prompting protests.
“Border Patrol and ICE indiscriminately raided and violently detained many of our neighbors in Santa Ana and other cities,” Santa Ana Police Oversight Commissioner Carlos Perea said in a statement on Monday, sharing a video appearing to show an agent in a bulletproof vest chasing a man then tossing him to the ground.
“There are reports of arrests of individuals doing nothing but standing outside and being profiled,” Congressman Lou Correa, who represents parts of the area, said in a separate statement. “It’s unacceptable, and shocking, that this is happening in my hometown of Santa Ana.”
Federal officials do not appear to have publicly acknowledged the operations.
Around 200 protesters gathered around a federal building in Santa Ana on Monday to protest, and federal agents were seen shooting crowd-control weapons into the crowd, and activists were photographed swarming a van leaving the building.
