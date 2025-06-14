Cities prepare for ‘No Kings’ rallies nationwide as Marines arrive in Los Angeles

Appeals court lets Trump keep National Guard troops in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cities have been preparing for ‘No Kings’ rallies nationwide as opponents of the Trump administration get ready to protest against the president and his agenda.

There are expected to be over 2,000 protests in all 50 states Saturday, and local police say they will protect those who assemble peacefully.

In Los Angeles on Friday, the first 200 U.S. Marines out of a battalion of 700 arrived, joining National Guard troops already deployed to the city by the Trump administration. At 12 p.m. local time, they went on duty patrolling outside the Wilshire Federal Building in the city’s Civic Center.

Thursday night, an appeals court ruled that Donald Trump can retain temporary control of the Guard, dealing a blow to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump’s action was “illegal” and violated the Tenth Amendment, saying the president must return control of 4,000 troops to Newsom.

A more comprehensive appeals hearing on the matter is set for Tuesday.

A curfew for downtown Los Angeles remains in effect indefinitely as officials work to curb vandalism and looting of businesses after dark.

Protests against the ongoing workplace raids across the nation are expected to continue through the weekend as part of the “No Kings” movement, coinciding with the president’s birthday parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.