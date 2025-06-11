LA officials enact curfew for part of downtown following days of protests

A curfew has been issued for part of downtown Los Angeles following days of civil unrest triggered by ICE raids.
Mayor Karen Bass announced during a news conference on Tuesday that the curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“I will consult with elected leaders and law enforcement officials tomorrow on the continuation of the curfew but we certainly expect for it to last for several days,” Bass said.
