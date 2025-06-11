Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
LA officials enact curfew for part of downtown following days of protests

The curfew is expected to last for several days, the mayor said

Andrea Cavallier
Wednesday 11 June 2025 02:03 BST
Members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 10, 2025
Members of the California National Guard stand watch outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 10, 2025 (AFP/Getty)

A curfew has been issued for part of downtown Los Angeles following days of civil unrest triggered by ICE raids.

Mayor Karen Bass announced during a news conference on Tuesday that the curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“I will consult with elected leaders and law enforcement officials tomorrow on the continuation of the curfew but we certainly expect for it to last for several days,” Bass said.

