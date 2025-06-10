Trump says people who burn the American flag 'should go to jail for a year'

Donald Trump says that anyone who burns the American flag should be thrown in prison.

The president made the remarks at Fort Bragg on Tuesday (10 June) during a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Army.

During his speech, Trump boasted about the thousands of troops he’s deployed in Los Angeles amid protests over his administration’s immigration raids.

The president condemned the demonstrators as a “vicious, violent mob,” falsely claiming that many of them burned the American flag during standoffs with law enforcement.

“People that burn the American flag should go to jail for one year,” Trump declared.

He took it a step further by adding that he’s working with a few senators to “get that done.”

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag is a form of symbolic speech protected by the First Amendment.