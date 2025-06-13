LA protests live: Appeals court pauses ruling for Trump to return National Guard control to Newsom
US Circuit Court of Appeals pauses federal judge’s order for president to return control of troops to California governor Gavin Newsom
A US appeals court allowed president Donald Trump to temporarily maintain the National Guard deployed in Los Angeles, soon after a federal judge had ordered him to return control of the troops to California governor Gavin Newsom.
The decision by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals paused a lower court ruling blocking the mobilisation of the National Guard by Trump.
Judge Charles R Breyer had ruled on Thursday that Trump’s actions were “illegal” and “he must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith".
The appeals court paused Mr Breyer’s ruling.
California senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a press conference being held by homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday when he attempted to question her on the Trump administration’s response to unrest in LA.
Some 700 Marines deployed to the city were expected to support up to 4,000 National Guard troops to protect ICE agents conducting immigration raids from Friday.
This plan had been in limbo after Trump was ordered to return the troops to Newsom.
Meanwhile, protests have flared up in at least 37 cities since last Friday, The Independent found.
Trump 'can't push this state any longer', Newsom says
California governor Gavin Newsom said Donald Trump “can’t push this state any longer” after a federal judge declared the president's deployment of the National Guard unlawful.
“Today’s order makes clear that he is not above or beyond constitutional constraints,” Mr Newsom said at a press conference after the court issued its order.
“Today was really about a test of democracy and today, we passed that test."
Morale among California National Guard and Marines deployed in LA is underwater, report claims
The 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 US Marines sent to Los Angeles in response to the ongoing anti-immigration raid protests are reportedly suffering from low morale, according to members of the veterans community, amid allegations of a chaotic initial deployment and widespread concerns of the military being drafted into domestic law enforcement.
“Among all that I spoke with, the feeling was that the Marines are being used as political pawns, and it strains the perception that Marines are apolitical,” Marine Corps veteran Janessa Goldbeck, who runs the Vet Voice Foundation, told The Guardian. “Some were concerned that the Marines were being set up for failure. The overall perception was that the situation was nowhere at the level where Marines were necessary.”
“The sentiment across the board right now is that deploying military force against our own communities isn’t the kind of national security we signed up for,” added Sarah Streyder of the Secure Families Initiative in an interview with the outlet.
Josh Marcus reports.
Hundreds of protesters assembled outside of Portland ICE detention center
At least 400 protesters assembled outside of a Portland ICE detention center Thursday night, The New York Times reported.
The crowd chanted, “Say it loud and say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!”
Ramming cars and raiding churches: The ways ICE is becoming more aggressive in arresting migrants
Ramming cars, sledgehammering windows and raiding churches in pursuit of migrants appears to be the new norm for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Trump’s America.
Democratic lawmakers have questioned “the appropriateness, proportionality, and execution of ICE tactics,” while immigration attorneys say the agency’s approach has escalated after a series of high-profile incidents over recent weeks.
“When ICE was first active in 2003, it was supposed to protect Americans and people living within the United States,” immigration attorney Michael Cataliotti told The Independent. “Not any more. These days, ICE is a tool being used to scare, arrest, detain, and fill up the prison systems under the guise of ‘Protecting America.’”
Cataliotti said that under previous administrations, ICE had more “humanity” compared to now. “This is astonishingly different,” the New York-based attorney said. “It's a tremendous violation of norms, like going into churches, which were always considered off-limits, or, simply, assault and battery and reckless endangerment, when they're driving cars into folks.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
Newsom slams Trump with Marvel movie reference
California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed President Donald Trump, telling reporters Thursday night, “He creates a problem and then he tries to be a hero in his own Marvel movie.”
Newsom’s comments were in response to a reporter’s question about Trump admitting on Truth Social Thursday his “aggressive” immigration policy is deporting “very good, long time” farmers and that America “must protect our farmers.”
Here is the president’s full Truth Social post:
“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace. In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!”
Curfew on downtown Los Angeles is in effect for the third night
Starting 8 p.m. Pacific/11 p.m. Eastern, a curfew was enforced on Los Angeles for the third night.
Officials first announced the curfew Tuesday after anti-ICE protests in the city got criminal after dark.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday the curfew would be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time “to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting.”
She later said the curfew would remain in effect indefinitely.
According to New York Times reporter Orlando Mayorquin reporting from Los Angeles, local police were arresting the few protesters that remained after the curfew.
In pictures: Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles today
Protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration raids continued in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Trump team sends removal notices to more than half a million migrants allowed into the country under Biden program
The Department of Homeland Security started handing out termination notices to thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela this week after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a decision that allows the Trump administration to end a Biden-era humanitarian parole program.
Notices reviewed by CNN warned the migrants that if they do not leave voluntarily, they could face enforcement measures including detention and removal, “without an opportunity to make personal arrangements and return to your country in an orderly manner.”
The humanitarian parole program, introduced by the Biden administration, granted eligible migrants permission to enter the United States on a two-year stay. Approximately 530,000 citizens from the four countries were allowed in under the program.
The Trump administration has criticized the program, claiming that it allowed “poorly vetted” migrants into the country. But the program does require applicants to pass background checks and secure a financial sponsor to ensure they would not become a public burden.
Andrea Cavallier reports.
