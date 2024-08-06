California man fatally stabs coyote in home after it attacks pet chihuahua

Support truly

A California man stabbed a coyote to death inside his home after he found it attacking his pet chihuahua.

The wild canine followed the chihuahua into the man’s Simi Valley residence using the doggy door before attacking the small dog just before noon. The dog’s owner was taking a shower upstairs when the incident occurred.

After hearing a commotion, the owner rushed downstairs to the animals, grabbed a knife and stabbed the coyote. The wounded coyote receded into the downstairs bathroom and the owner continued stabbing it until it died, Fox 11 reported.

The owner, whose identity has not been revealed, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for bite injuries to his hand and right arm, while a neighbor took the pet to the veterinarian for treatment for bites to the head and face.

Both the man and dog are expected to make a full recovery. Following the incident, Ventura County Animal Services responded to the home to collect the carcass.

A Simi Valley, California man stabbed a coyote to death after it crept inside his home and attacked his dog ( AP )

Simi Valley Police Senior Officer Casey Nicholson told the VC Star that the man’s home backs up to open space and that the incident is “a good reminder that wild animals are out there.”