Large coyote spotted strolling through New York’s Central Park

A large coyote was spotted strolling around New York’s Central Park last weekend.

The coyote was in the Cherry Hill area of the park just north of East 72nd Street.

Brett Cohn, a resident of the Upper East Side, captured the footage during an early morning run.

“It stopped me in my tracks completely,” he said.

Mr Cohn added that the coyote was “definitely inquisitive” and was around the size of a large German shepherd.

A statement from New York City’s Parks Department said there was “no reason to believe this particular coyote is unhealthy or poses a threat to human safety” but did advise people to “keep their distance and avoid close contact”.