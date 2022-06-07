One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta
Two people are in critical condition
One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after getting into difficulty on California’s Mount Shasta.
The group were limbing the second highest peak in the Cascade Mountain range on Monday when the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said they required a rescue.
Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle.
At least two of the climbers were said to be in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital. No names were released by the sheriff’s office.
More follows
