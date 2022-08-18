Jump to content
1660867004

California plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in Watsonville

Single engine Cessna and twin engine Cessna collided on final approach

Alex Woodward
Friday 19 August 2022 00:56
Comments
(City of Watsonville)

Two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California, where authorities have reported “multiple” fatalities.

The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 3.37p.m., according to city officials.

A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on final approach.

No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There were reportedly at least three people onboard the aircrafts.

The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating, according to reports.

Follow for live updates

1660866748

Three people were were on board planes, no injuries on the ground, according to FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that three people were onboard the two planes that collided on Thursday afternoon.

One plane went down in a nearby field and another crashed into an airport hangar.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

Alex Woodward19 August 2022 00:52
1660866503

Video shows crash remains

Video from NBC Bay Area shows a downed plane after a crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County, California.

Alex Woodward19 August 2022 00:48
1660866415

Breaking news: Two planes collide in midair at California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’

The Federal Aviation Administration says that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 “collided while the pilots were on their final approaches.”

Two planes collide in midair at California airport causing ‘multiple fatalities’

One person was onboard a Cessna 152 and two were in a Cessna 340, say officials

Alex Woodward19 August 2022 00:46

