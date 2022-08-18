(City of Watsonville)

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California, where authorities have reported “multiple” fatalities.

The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 3.37p.m., according to city officials.

A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on final approach.

No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There were reportedly at least three people onboard the aircrafts.

The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating, according to reports.

Follow for live updates