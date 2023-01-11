California surfers making the most of huge waves generated by ‘50-year storm’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Monster waves and torrential rains have flooded California causing significant damage to towns across the state, but many surfers have made the most of the adverse situation.

A video captured at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge last week, that is now viral, showed a group of surfers braving the wind and riding the high waves caused by a bomb cyclone, dubbed a “50-year storm” by surfing blog The Inertia.

Several visitors can also be spotted standing near the water filming and cheering them on.

The surfing session was held on 5 January and has caught social media attention with many users lauding their performance.

Advisories have remained in place for heavy rain remained at the San Lorenzo river mouth and steep waves are expected in the Bay Area.

“Bigger the storm bigger the waves,” wrote one user.

The Golden State has been ravaged by heavy torrential rains and heavy winds with waves as tall as 30-50 feet, with some turning into massive swells, threatening local areas, but something of a dream for surfers.

The Golden Gate bridge is a prime location for several surfers as they flock there during ideal weather.

This year, however, the state was ravaged by the storm, which has caused flooding, erosion and significant damage to California’s seaside communities.

At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as a series of extreme storms continue to batter the state.

Authorities have ordered evacuations in several counties with some 33 million people across California and parts of Oregon living under flood advisories.

More severe weather is forecast throughout the week, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.