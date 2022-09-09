Jump to content
California hiker found dead after searching for water for girlfriend in more than 110 degree heat

The 29-year-old and his girlfriend had been hiking a a 6.5mile loop in Santa Barbara

Gino Spocchia
Friday 09 September 2022 13:34
Comments

The search for missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli has ended four days after he disappeared while searching for water during a hike with his girlfriend near Santa Barbara, California.

The 29-year-old, of Ventura, was hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Park area on Sunday in 110F (43C) when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said he went missing.

As NBC News reported, Sgrignoli was believed to have vanished while looking for water in extreme temperatures, which were the result of a hot air dome over California over the weekend.

His girlfriend, who was showing signs of heat exhaustion, was rescued on Sunday but Mr Sgrignoli remained missing for four days.

A search ensued and in an update on Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the missing 29-year-old hiker had been located.

The sheriff’s office said his body was found near Highway 101, about 28 miles west of Santa Barbara in the Gaviota Peak area, and that heat was a “likely contributing factor” in his death.

“The search for missing hiker, 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura ended at 9.29am today when he was found deceased between Trespass Trail and Hwy 10,” said the sheriff’s office.

The statement continued: “Cause and manner of death are pending. No foul play is suspected, heat is likely a contributing factor”.

At least 60 law enforcement personnel and multiple search dogs were assigned to the search, as were helicopters and drones deployed by the Ventura County and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Offices.

The couple had been walking the Tresspass Trail, a 6.5mile loop which includes the 2,458-foot Gaviota peak, with views over the Pacific Ocean.

