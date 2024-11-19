Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A private California Christian school forfeited a girl’s volleyball state playoff game because a transgender student athlete was on the opposing team.

Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced forfeited the game against the private San Francisco Waldorf School on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reports. In a message to parents, Stone Ridge Christian’s Academic Dean Julie Fagundes said the school “believes that God’s Word is authoritative and infallible.”

“And as Genesis makes clear, God wonderfully and immutably created each person as male or female,” Fagundes said in a statement. “We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message.”

While conceding it was a “heartbreaking end” to the season, Fagundes said “standing for Biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game.”

The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports for both public and private schools, states in their bylaws that all students should have the opportunity to participate in sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity, the Times reports. The same goes for the California Educational Code.

open image in gallery The California Educational Code and the California Interscholastic Federation both support students participating in sports team that are consistent with their gender identity ( Google Maps )

Meanwhile, 25 states across the US have laws banning trans athletes from participating in teams that align with their identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

“Transgender athletes want to participate in school sports for the same reasons as anybody else: to find a sense of belonging and social engagement, to be a part of a team, to boost fitness, and to challenge themselves,” Amanda Goad, director of the LGBTQ, Gender & Reproductive Justice Project at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, said in a statement to the Times.

“Excluding them from sports sends a terrible message that they are not worthy of being treated the same as cisgender teammates and classmates,” Goad added.

The Independent has contacted Stone Ridge Christian and San Francisco Waldorf for comment.

LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those of trans athletes, have long been under attack by president-elect Donald Trump and his right-wing coalition, sparking fear among members of the community.

Along the campaign trail, Trump and his allies spewed anti-trans rhetoric, often railing against trans athletes in particular. The president-elect vowed to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports and has made a series of false claims about transgender healthcare in the US, including the lie that kids are being offered gender transition surgeries in schools.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump and his allies have long railed against allowing transgender athletes to participate on the teams that align with their gender identity ( Getty Images )

The Republican party even boosted its investment in ads attacking transgender people in the lead-up to Election Day. One of Trump’s most-aired attack ad against Kamala Harris, according to The New York Times, ended with the statement: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Many GOP representatives have also added waves of amendments to government funding bills that would bar federal spending on gender-affirming healthcare, such as gender transition procedures and hormone therapy, The Independent previously reported. Trans rights could be even more at-risk as Republicans take control of both chambers of Congress.

Following Trump’s election, LGBTQ+ crisis hotlines also reported being inundated with phone calls from young people distressed by his victory.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit collective dedicated to supporting queer youths and preventing suicide, revealed it had experienced a nearly 200 percent increase in conversations with election-related keywords such as “election” and “rights.”

The US is suffering from an “epidemic” of violence against transgender people amid this rise in anti-trans rhetoric and laws, the Human Rights Campaign said in a November 2023 report.

From November 2022 to November 2023, 33 transgender and gender-expansive people were killed in the US, the Human Rights Campaign reported. Now, in just the first ten months of 2024, at least 30 transgender and gender-expansive people have been violently killed.

