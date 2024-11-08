Two House Democrats change their tune on transgender athletes days after Trump win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

As Democrats struggle to come to terms with Kamala Harris’s resounding defeat to Donald Trump in this week’s presidential election, two Democratic congressmen have come out against transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

New York Rep Tom Suozzi and Massachusetts Rep Seth Moulton, both of whom have supported transgender rights in Congress in the past, expressed frustration at their party’s unwillingness to address an issue that was central to the Trump campaign’s messaging, particularly in its TV advertising.

Speaking to The New York Times on Wednesday, Suozzi said: “The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left.

“I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports.

“Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be.”

Moulton then spoke to the Times on Thursday and said: “Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face.

“I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Suozzi served in Congress from 2017 to 2023, before stepping down to run in the New York gubernatorial race and then returning to the House earlier this year by winning George Santos’s old House seat.

Democratic Representatives Tom Suozzi and Seth Moulton ( AP/Reuters )

He has previously backed the Equality Act, recognizing gender identity and sexual orientation as federally protected classes, as well as a resolution put forward by the human rights organization GLSEN drawing attention to the bullying and harassment LGBT+ students commonly experience in schools.

Moulton entered Congress in 2015 and twice co-sponsored House Democrats’ Transgender Bill of Rights, in 2022 and again in 2023, which would have guaranteed trans athletes the right to participate in sports teams matching their gender identity.

He also voted against Florida Republican Greg Staube’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act last year, which sought to recognize sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Both Suozzi and Moulton won re-election on Tuesday in campaigns that were backed by the nation’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign.

The Independent has contacted both Suozzi and Moulton for further comment.

Republicans spent an estimated $21.4 million in the first half of October alone on TV spots attacking Democratic support for transgender healthcare, according to AdImpact, many of which appeared during broadcasts of football games and one of which closed with a statement mocking “woke” sensitivity to pronouns: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Although 54 percent of people surveyed by Data for Progress found the ads “mean-spirited and out of hand” and 80 percent believed the two campaigns should “spend less time talking about transgender issues and more time talking about voters’ priority issues like the economy and inflation,” the Trump operation kept it up.

Donald Trump won a resounding victory in this week’s presidential election after leaning into anti-trans sentiment on the campaign trail ( Getty )

The winning candidate himself vowed during his rally speeches to ban transgender athletes from sporting competitions and made a series of false claims on the issue, including repeatedly declaring that students were being offered or even coerced into undergoing gender transition surgery in schools.

Since Trump’s return to the White House as America’s 47th president was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, LGBT+ crisis hotlines have reported being inundated with phone calls from young people distressed by the outcome and Trump supporter Elon Musk’s own estranged trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has said she does not “see a future” for herself in the US anymore.

Democrats are currently preoccupied with establishing precisely why Harris lost, with many fixated on blaming Joe Biden for ever attempting to run for a second term, rather than bowing out after one as a “transitional” leader, as he had initially promised.

Veteran strategist David Axelrod concluded his party has lost touch with its working class base and become the party of the college-educated only while exit polls on Tuesday night suggested Democrats had focused too strongly on secondary issues and media talking points when, in fact, voters were far more concerned with the economy, principally bringing down inflation and reducing the cost of living.