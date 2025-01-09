Watch live: Wildfires rage through Altadena in Southern California as five killed in firestorm
WARNING: Following livestream may contain distressing content.
Watch live as deadly Wildfires rage through Altadena in Southern California on Thursday (9 January).
The devastating wildfires continue to rage across more than 27,000 acres in Southern California – with one of the fires now the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles.
Fire crews continue to battle the blazes, with more than 150,000 people evacuated.
At least five people have been killed, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on residents to “conserve water to the extent that you can” as firefighters battle the historic blaze.
“But make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever,” she said.
The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive LA has seen, burning more than 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched some 10,600 acres.
