Camel bites zookeeper before dragging him 15ft

Two people were injured by animal being transported

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 14 July 2022 19:19
Comments
<p>A camel caused ‘minor injuries’ to staff members during encounter </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A zookeeper in central Minnesota was rushed to hospital and another injured following an encounter with a camel, who police say dragged a 32-year-old man about 15 feet.

Roger Blenker was escorting a camel down an alley at the Hemker Park and Zoo on Wednesday afternoon when the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said “the camel placed Blenker’s head into its mouth biting down on his head”.

The camel then dragged the zookeeper “approximately 15 feet” along the alley while still holding on to his head, the sheriff’s office said. They had been attempting to transport the animal “to another facility”.

A second zookeeper, who was identified as Seth Wickson, 32, of Texas, stepped-in to help Mr Blenker by placing a plastic walking board into the camel’s mouth.

While that freed the zookeeper from the camel’s grip, the animal “then charged at Wickson and bit his head”, the sheriff’s office said.

Like his colleague, Mr Wickson was also able to get to a safe location away from the camel but “refused any medical treatment”. His injuries were not clear.

Mr Blenker was meanwhile transported to the St Cloud Hospital by helicopter, and, according to Facebook updates from the Hemker Park and Zoo, was “alert” and is expected to make a full recovery.

“He has been alert, oriented and able to move around with some minor injuries that are all non-life threatening and is expected to make a full recovery,” said the zoo on Wednesday night. “We want to thank all of the medical providers and the support and prayers from everyone. It is greatly appreciated.”

The zoo, which is about 85 miles northwest of Minneapolis, said in an earlier update that “the camel was not injured during the interaction and remains in good health.”

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Melrose Ambulance and the Freeport Fire Department and an incident remains under investigation.

The zoo is still open to the public.

